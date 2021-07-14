CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stake Lessened by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,469,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 640,646 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 5.13% of CarParts.com worth $35,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,428,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,094,000 after acquiring an additional 797,851 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in CarParts.com by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 841,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CarParts.com by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CarParts.com by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CarParts.com by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 393,747 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 118,704 shares during the period. 76.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 5,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total transaction of $104,219.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 492,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,144.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay Keith Greyson sold 15,000 shares of CarParts.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 153,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,158. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of CarParts.com from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

PRTS stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.31. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.74 million, a P/E ratio of -260.43 and a beta of 2.72.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.62 million. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarParts.com Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

