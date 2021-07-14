Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,739 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Carlisle Companies accounts for approximately 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carlisle Companies by 714.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $193.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.25. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $113.83 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.23%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.14.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total value of $2,436,208.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

