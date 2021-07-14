Carl Ledbetter Sells 50,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $5,332,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,568.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00.

Shares of NET opened at $106.51 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $111.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 26.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $138.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.26 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Cloudflare by 5.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

