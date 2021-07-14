Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 151 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Markel were worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Markel by 156.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 6,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,617,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Markel by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares in the company, valued at $101,545,756.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,203.81, for a total transaction of $1,805,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,761 shares in the company, valued at $104,443,759.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 over the last quarter. 1.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,191.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,208.66. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $904.00 and a 52 week high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 56.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $1,017.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,098.40.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

