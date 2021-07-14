Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,160 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after acquiring an additional 197,429 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after acquiring an additional 280,354 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after acquiring an additional 167,702 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $203.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $86.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $197.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $204.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

