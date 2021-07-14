Captrust Financial Advisors Makes New $11.83 Million Investment in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 338,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,828,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 6.76% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 68,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ISCF opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.97. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Intl Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $27.73 and a 1-year high of $37.91.

