Captrust Financial Advisors Grows Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in PayPal were worth $10,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $301.19 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.33 and a 52-week high of $309.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.80.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

