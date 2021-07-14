Captrust Financial Advisors Decreases Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.78.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.