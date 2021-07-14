Captrust Financial Advisors Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,928 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 655,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $19,900,000. DeGreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 308.8% during the first quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 399,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after acquiring an additional 301,642 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 326,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 208,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 25,889 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of SPIB opened at $36.67 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.