Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. (OTCMKTS:CPIVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 1,975.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Captiva Verde Wellness stock opened at $0.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.16. Captiva Verde Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Get Captiva Verde Wellness alerts:

About Captiva Verde Wellness

Captiva Verde Wellness Corp. operates as a health and wellness company. The company's assets include sustainable real estate communities in California; outdoor organic cannabis cultivation in Canada; premium infused products and consumer retail partnerships across North America; and medical cannabis license product distribution in Mexico.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Captiva Verde Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.