Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Raised to C$8.00 at Scotiabank

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.25 to C$7.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.27.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$258.42 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of Capstone Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 612,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total transaction of C$3,338,221.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,347,512 shares in the company, valued at C$18,253,648.18. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock worth $5,870,093.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

