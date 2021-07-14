Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 103,400 shares, a growth of 269.3% from the June 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.87. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1.87.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

