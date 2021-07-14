Cannell Capital LLC Takes $796,000 Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STIM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,492,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.32. 736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.74. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.88 million, a P/E ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.87.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 45.39% and a negative return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 24,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $362,163.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 277,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,260.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Andrew Macan sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $37,854.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 210,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,273.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,544 shares of company stock valued at $727,019 over the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

