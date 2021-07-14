Cannell Capital LLC Takes $42,000 Position in ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA)

Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. (NYSE:IACA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IACA. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 during the first quarter valued at about $428,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ION Acquisition Corp 1 stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.54. 12,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,856. ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

ION Acquisition Corp 1 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

