Cannell Capital LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO)

Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO) by 127.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,158,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,410 shares during the quarter. GoHealth accounts for 3.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.36% of GoHealth worth $13,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,830,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,128,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 289,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,930 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 18.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of GoHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GoHealth alerts:

Shares of GoHealth stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.91. 572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,227. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. GoHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -29.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.27.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 13.15% and a negative net margin of 2.70%. GoHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that GoHealth, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.17, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,649.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,055.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $2,340,875 over the last three months. Insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

GOCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.