Cannell Capital LLC Has $11.21 Million Position in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Cannell Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,867,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 306,359 shares during the period. SandRidge Energy comprises about 2.5% of Cannell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cannell Capital LLC owned 0.08% of SandRidge Energy worth $11,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SandRidge Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in SandRidge Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

SD stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.74. 9,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,125. SandRidge Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.23 and a one year high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $209.57 million, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 3.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 212.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $33.62 million during the quarter.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in the United States Mid-Continent. As of December 31, 2020, it holds interest in approximately 380,000 net leasehold acres in Oklahoma and Kansas, as well as total proved developed reserves of 33.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

