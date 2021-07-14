Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) PT Lowered to C$105.00 at CIBC

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at CIBC from C$112.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a $83.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Shares of CP traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $72.27. 48,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,032. The firm has a market cap of $48.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $50.45 and a 1-year high of $83.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CP. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 14.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

