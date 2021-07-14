Canaccord Genuity Begins Coverage on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Research analysts at Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BILL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

BILL traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.68. The company had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $195.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.98 and a beta of 2.39.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Luis Felipe Huerta sold 33,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $620,978.48. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.81, for a total transaction of $1,638,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,866,483.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 221,756 shares of company stock worth $31,009,978. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at about $343,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 25.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 4.8% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 70,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $225,525,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after purchasing an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

