Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Price Target Increased to C$27.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of CCJ opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 8.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.69. Cameco has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -295.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cameco will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 21,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,209,000. Institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

