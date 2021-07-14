Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Caledonia Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Caledonia Mining has increased its dividend by 143.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Caledonia Mining has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSEAMERICAN CMCL opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05. Caledonia Mining has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $29.39.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily engages in the operation of a gold mine. The company also explores for and develops mineral properties for precious metals. Its primary asset is the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. The company was formerly known as Caledonia Mining Corporation and changed its name to Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc in March 2016.

