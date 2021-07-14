Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,001,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $996,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,980,000. Finally, Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,262,000.

Get Global Synergy Acquisition alerts:

Global Synergy Acquisition stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.06. Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.80.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAQU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:GSAQU).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Synergy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.