Caas Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.14% of Molecular Templates at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 8,148,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Molecular Templates by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,078,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,909,000 after buying an additional 132,058 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 63.2% in the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,374,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,340,000 after buying an additional 532,139 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 681,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 258,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 616,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 391,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTEM. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 40,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.08 per share, with a total value of $330,084.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,542,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,104,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 million. Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 138.03% and a negative net margin of 611.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies (ETBs). The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

