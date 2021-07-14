Caas Capital Management LP Makes New $904,000 Investment in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 89,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

