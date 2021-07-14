Caas Capital Management LP Invests $503,000 in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.39% of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASLN. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,888,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,531,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASLN opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 18.31, a quick ratio of 18.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.11. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $6.75.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASLN shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and ASLAN003, a small-molecule inhibitor of dihydroorotate dehydrogenase for the treatment of autoimmune conditions.

