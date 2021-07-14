Caas Capital Management LP Cuts Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Caas Capital Management LP lessened its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 95.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,777 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 95,223 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,260,542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $132,344,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $16,029,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 259,165 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,210,000 after acquiring an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,152 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 145.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 48,066 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 28,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Shares of AKAM opened at $115.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.19. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $842.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $978,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,293.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 2,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $220,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,663 shares of company stock worth $7,908,458. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

