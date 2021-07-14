Caas Capital Management LP Buys New Position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGNU. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at $20,220,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the first quarter valued at about $12,132,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $10,110,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III in the first quarter worth about $8,088,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,835,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III alerts:

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.93 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04.

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Alpha Corp. and changed its name to Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGNU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III (NASDAQ:DGNU).

Receive News & Ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.