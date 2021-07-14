Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,012,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Blue Bird during the first quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Bird during the fourth quarter worth $3,791,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 691,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,319,000 after buying an additional 160,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,482,000 after buying an additional 147,716 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.40 million, a P/E ratio of 57.17 and a beta of 1.35. Blue Bird Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.54.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 29.68%. Analysts predict that Blue Bird Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Blue Bird news, General Counsel Paul Yousif sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,040 shares in the company, valued at $439,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 7,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $206,657.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,192,463.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,566 shares of company stock valued at $770,141 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Blue Bird from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Blue Bird Company Profile

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

