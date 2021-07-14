Caas Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAQC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $198,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth about $248,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000.

VAQC opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $10.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

