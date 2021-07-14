C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CCCC) Insider Adam Crystal Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CCCC) insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.80. The stock had a trading volume of 227,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,931. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.40 and a 1 year high of $48.97.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

