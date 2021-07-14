Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Byline Bancorp were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BY. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 220.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 40,746 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 34,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

BY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $27,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders bought 3,464 shares of company stock worth $80,150. Insiders own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BY opened at $22.29 on Wednesday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $861.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $72.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

