Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. produces cement, ready-mix concrete and construction aggregates. Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. is based in Casale Monferrato, Italy. “

Get Buzzi Unicem alerts:

Shares of Buzzi Unicem stock opened at $28.70 on Monday. Buzzi Unicem has a 52-week low of $24.15 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site; and clinkers. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Buzzi Unicem (BZZUF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Buzzi Unicem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buzzi Unicem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.