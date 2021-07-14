Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) to post $2.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the highest is $2.30 billion. Burlington Stores reported sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Burlington Stores.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.76) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BURL. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In other Burlington Stores news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $329.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.58 and a beta of 1.00. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $168.46 and a 12-month high of $339.28.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

