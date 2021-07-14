Burger Swap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.40 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $47.15 million and approximately $4.40 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for $3.73 or 0.00011366 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00051562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00015471 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.04 or 0.00853121 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000376 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00005358 BTC.

Burger Swap Profile

Burger Swap (BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 13,012,735 coins and its circulating supply is 12,637,735 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

