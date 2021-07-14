Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Position Raised by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BG. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bunge in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bunge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BG opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $40.14 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. Bunge’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

