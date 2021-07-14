Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Builders FirstSource have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company is benefiting from its focus on cost synergies, strategic acquisitions, and robust demand arising from solid housing and repair & remodeling activities. During first-quarter 2021, the company’s core organic sales increased 22% on robust demand of single-family housing, R&R and other activities. Notably, Builders FirstSource remains focused on investing in innovations and enhancing digital solutions for its customers. Meanwhile, earnings estimates for 2021 have moved up over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism regarding its bottom-line growth potential. However, high costs and supply-related constraints may pressurize the company’s margins. This, along with competitive pressures and inclement weather conditions, are headwinds.”

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Builders FirstSource has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 75.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 98,430 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $168,000. F M Investments LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,425,000 after buying an additional 149,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

