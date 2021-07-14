Brown Advisory Inc. Decreases Holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Brown Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 116.27% and a net margin of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDK shares. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

