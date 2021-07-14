Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 655 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter worth $301,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Century Communities stock opened at $60.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $83.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.34.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s payout ratio is presently 9.65%.

In related news, CAO John Scott Dixon sold 3,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $247,356.30. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CCS. Zacks Investment Research cut Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

