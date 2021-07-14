Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 1,451 Shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CareDx were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareDx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CareDx by 16,600.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareDx during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CareDx by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CDNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CareDx from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CareDx in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total value of $630,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,901.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 5,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.67, for a total value of $513,505.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,715,201.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 196,885 shares of company stock valued at $15,534,793 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $83.28 on Wednesday. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $99.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.77 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers worldwide. It offers AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA test to identify underlying cell injury leading to organ rejection.

