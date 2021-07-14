Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) Trading 3.9% Higher

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) shares traded up 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.44. 12,036 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 7,437,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.97.

In other news, Director Charles Cherington sold 200,000 shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $3,146,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,094,101 shares in the company, valued at $95,860,208.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its advanced program is IRX-2 that is in a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with squamous cell cancer of the head and neck. The company is based in Brooklyn, New York.

