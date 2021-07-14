Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) by 49.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,700 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.61% of Brookfield Property REIT worth $4,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,103,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 66,108 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Brookfield Property REIT by 300.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,383 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BPYU stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $19.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58. The stock has a market cap of $709.78 million, a PE ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

