Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Short Interest Down 99.8% in June

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 99.8% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.90.

Shares of NYSE BIP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,714. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $56.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.60). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.37% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 277.14%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

