Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $942,000 Position in Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 87,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VSPR. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $12,194,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $11,627,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 81.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 650.0% during the first quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,100,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $4,470,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSPR opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $13.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSPR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Company Profile

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

