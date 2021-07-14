Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 30,389 Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 48.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,389 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 1st quarter worth $191,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $35.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.13. Aramark has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 5.42% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

