Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,400 Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 10.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRG opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.38. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $711.54 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 9.94% and a negative net margin of 80.45%. The company had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

