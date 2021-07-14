Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,403 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.24% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPFR. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,025,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 322,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 147,183 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 421,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 97,347 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,821,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPFR stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $12.10.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

