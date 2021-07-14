Brokers Offer Predictions for WEC Energy Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WEC)

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a report issued on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.34 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.86.

WEC opened at $91.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 25 shares of company stock valued at $2,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 73.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

