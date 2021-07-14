Brokers Issue Forecasts for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIVB)

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Sunday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $6.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $28.15 EPS.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $10.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.94 by $3.09. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SIVB. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $578.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $204.78 and a 1 year high of $608.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.02.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $563.04 per share, with a total value of $281,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,983,907.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total transaction of $242,794.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,859 shares of company stock worth $5,691,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

