Brokers Issue Forecasts for CME Group Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for CME Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

NASDAQ CME opened at $210.43 on Wednesday. CME Group has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total transaction of $6,114,070.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after buying an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CME Group by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,640,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in CME Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,603,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,496,000 after purchasing an additional 899,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

