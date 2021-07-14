Brokerages Set Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) PT at GBX 180

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 180 ($2.35).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TW. UBS Group raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their target price on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 195 ($2.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of TW stock traded up GBX 0.05 ($0.00) on Friday, reaching GBX 161.40 ($2.11). The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The firm has a market cap of £5.89 billion and a PE ratio of 26.03. Taylor Wimpey has a 1 year low of GBX 98.12 ($1.28) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.92 ($2.79). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 499.58.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

