Brokerages Set Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Target Price at $36.82

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Playtika from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Playtika during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.23. 10,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,448,266. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.17. Playtika has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 97.13.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $638.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.07 million. Playtika’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Playtika

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

